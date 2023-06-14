‘Goan model’ for stray dog management in Kerala still on paper

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the death of 11-year-old Nihal, the state government is gearing up to implement its long-pending decision to partner with Mission Rabies — a global NGO — for effective stray dog management and make Kerala a rabies-free state.

The decision to rope in the NGO was taken nine months back by the State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) when the state witnessed a spurt of rabies deaths. As many as 21 rabies deaths were reported in the state last year. It prompted a slew of measures to bring the stray dog situation under control. However, this has not yielded much result -- with the latest death an indicator of grave lapses in the system.

An official of the Animal Husbandry Department said that the state will sign an agreement with Mission Rabies this week. “The decision was taken, and we held meetings with the NGO,” said the official. Previously, the NGO had helped make Goa a rabies-free state.

Deaths the only impetus?

Meanwhile, social groups flayed the government for its toothless efforts to tackle the stray dog menace. “We need a permanent and sustainable system for stray dog management, and the government has miserably failed to address this issue. Without taking constant and effective steps, they seek permission to kill ‘aggressive’ dogs,” said Latha Indira, the secretary of People for Animals (PFA).

She said the government should immediately implement the Pet Shop Rules, 2018. “The new amendment introduced in the ABC rules should be implemented in the state immediately,” she said.

Maria Jacob, a member of the Animal Welfare Board, said that people have become hostile to animals. “Feeding strays are very important. The dogs become aggressive when they are hungry or starving,” Maria pointed out. She said that the local bodies and the government should promote the feeding of dogs. “A lot of issues can be avoided, and it will be easier for the local bodies to catch them for sterilisation and vaccination. Anti-campaigns against stray dogs will not help address the issue,” Maria said.

