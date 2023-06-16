Arundhati Roy wins 45th European Essay Prize for 'Azadi'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy has been awarded the 45th European Essay Prize for lifetime achievement on the occasion of the French translation of her latest essay, 'Azadi'. The French translation 'Liberte, fascisme, fiction' appeared in Gallimard, a leading French publishing group.

"The jury of the Prix European de I'Essai wishes to highlight an enriching work in terms of reflection on the construction of the world and the relationship with language. Arundhati Roy uses the essay as a form of combat, analysing fascism and the way it is being structured. This is an issue that is increasingly occupying our lives. Her essays offer shelter to a multitude of people. In awarding the prize for her literary work, the jury is also acknowledging the author's commitment to political action," said a release here.

The chant of 'Azadi!' (Urdu for Freedom!) is the slogan of the freedom struggle. "It also became the chant of millions on the streets of India against the project of Hindu nationalism," it said.

In this series of electrifying essays, Arundhati Roy challenges us to reflect on the meaning of freedom in a world of growing authoritarianism, it noted.

The essays include meditations on language, public as well as private, and on the role of fiction and alternative imaginations in these disturbing times.

At a function to be held on September 11 at the European Essay Prize 2023 Round Table, in partnership with the University of Lausanne (Unil), Theatre de Vidy, Lausanne, Arundhati Roy will discuss citizenship and identity, environment and globalisation, caste and language.

The award ceremony will take place the next day (September 12) at the Lausanne Palace, where she will give a lecture.

KOCHI: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy has been awarded the 45th European Essay Prize for lifetime achievement on the occasion of the French translation of her latest essay, 'Azadi'. The French translation 'Liberte, fascisme, fiction' appeared in Gallimard, a leading French publishing group. "The jury of the Prix European de I'Essai wishes to highlight an enriching work in terms of reflection on the construction of the world and the relationship with language. Arundhati Roy uses the essay as a form of combat, analysing fascism and the way it is being structured. This is an issue that is increasingly occupying our lives. Her essays offer shelter to a multitude of people. In awarding the prize for her literary work, the jury is also acknowledging the author's commitment to political action," said a release here. The chant of 'Azadi!' (Urdu for Freedom!) is the slogan of the freedom struggle. "It also became the chant of millions on the streets of India against the project of Hindu nationalism," it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this series of electrifying essays, Arundhati Roy challenges us to reflect on the meaning of freedom in a world of growing authoritarianism, it noted. The essays include meditations on language, public as well as private, and on the role of fiction and alternative imaginations in these disturbing times. At a function to be held on September 11 at the European Essay Prize 2023 Round Table, in partnership with the University of Lausanne (Unil), Theatre de Vidy, Lausanne, Arundhati Roy will discuss citizenship and identity, environment and globalisation, caste and language. The award ceremony will take place the next day (September 12) at the Lausanne Palace, where she will give a lecture.