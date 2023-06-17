Home States Kerala

Fake experience certificate: Kerala Police trolled as their ‘search’ for Vidya continues

On June 10, as part of their investigation, Agali police reached Vidya’s house in Thrikkarippur, Kasaragod, where she lives with her parents, only to find it under lock and key. 

By Express News Service

KANNUR/KOCHI : ‘A 100 red salutes to Kerala Police, who have so far evaded the sighting of Vidya,’ reads a meme with DGP Anil Kant’s photo. ‘Missing’ says another with Vidya’s photo emblazoned on a T-shirt. ‘As an unmarried woman who has been missing for the last nine days, your silence is worrying,’ it goes on to add.

Memes and trolls are doing the rounds at the expense of the force, as their ‘search’ for K Vidya, a former SFI leader wanted in connection with the forgery of an experience certificate from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, continued for the tenth day on Friday. On June 6, college principal V S Joy filed a complaint with Ernakulam Central police.

Vidya allegedly submitted the fake certificate during a job interview for guest lecturer at Attappadi RGM Government College. Netizens wondered why police personnel, who have managed to net many wanted culprits, including Shahrukh Saifi, suspected of setting off a fire on board a train in Kozhikode recently, have been helpless in their search for the former SFI functionary.

Not that they did not try. On June 10, as part of their investigation, Agali police reached Vidya’s house in Thrikkarippur, Kasaragod, where she lives with her parents, only to find it under lock and key. 

They procured a key from a neighbour, entrusted by Vidya’s family with its safekeeping, and opened the house. Their search, however, did not yield any evidence.

Nileshwar police, too, registered a case, based on a complaint filed by Karindalam Government Arts and Science College, where Vidya had served a term as guest lecturer. Officers collected documents submitted by her from college authorities and established that the experience certificate had been forged. 

They also approached Maharaja’s College principal, who also confirmed that the certificate submitted by Vidya with her application was fake.

That the case is being investigated by three police teams, Kochi Central, Agali, and Nileshwar, is only adding to the surprise and interest of netizens and the general public. 

It is learned that police expect Vidya to surrender in the coming days, as she moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail on June 12. The case has been posted for June 20.

