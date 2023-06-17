Home States Kerala

Terrorist in exile detained in Canada

C A M Basheer,  former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) national president is one of the country’s most wanted terrorists.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a major development, C A M Basheer,  former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) national president and one of the country’s most wanted terrorists, was detained in Canada, where he has been living in disguise for years. 

A native of Aluva who fled the country in 1992, Basheer was intercepted while trying to fly out of Canada, reports say.

Basheer is an accused in the Mulund blast case that claimed 11 lives at the railway station in the Mumbai suburb in 2003. A red corner notice was issued against him in the case.

According to reports, Mumbai police have started the process for extraditing Chenapparambil Muhammad Basheer. They have approached a Mumbai court seeking permission to collect blood samples from Basheer’s relatives in Aluva to conduct a DNA test to establish his identity. The court has asked Basheer’s sister to cooperate with the investigation.

A graduate in aeronautical engineering, Basheer worked at the New Delhi airport for a short period. He was the national president of the SIMI in the late 1980s. His name had cropped up during the investigation into the activities of the Indian Mujahideen in 2009. 

‘Basheer believed to be working closely with ISI’

Intelligence agencies believe that Basheer was coordinating the activities of different terror modules in India while staying abroad.

Basheer’s presence was confirmed in the Gulf where he was operating under the distance education centre of a university in Kerala. But he escaped before the agencies could catch him. Indian agencies knew that Basheer had obtained a fake passport and was shuttling between Pakistan and Canada. It is believed that he was working in close association with  Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and that he took active interest in recruiting youth from India for terror training under various outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

Basheer had intervened when there was difference of opinion between two factions of SIMI after the outfit was banned in 2001. He even sent an emissary to India to sort out the issues, but the mission failed and the faction led by Safdar Nagori went ahead with its aggressive plans.  Saquib Nachan, the then general secretary of SIMI, was another accused in the Mulund blast case. He was released in 2017 after serving 10 years in jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terrorist detained in Canada
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp