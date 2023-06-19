Study abroad? The grass isn’t so green on foreign shores!

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many in India, the grass has always been greener on the other side. If it was the Gulf boom in the 80s, in recent years, it has been the siren call of the prospects in the US, the UK, Canada and the countries in the European Union.

Only after reaching these foreign shores does the glitter fade, revealing in its wake a grim reality. The more worrying fact is this – many students are getting exploited, not by the native of these strange lands, but by our own countrymen. And how? TNIE spoke to a few youngsters who are studying and working in countries like Canada, France and other European countries to bring you the true picture.

These students, who are allowed to work while studying, get paid a below-the-minimum wage for the extra hours they put in besides having to adhere to the draconian rules set by the employer. Talking to TNIE, a 20-yearold Jebin K (name changed) from Thrissur, who flew to Canada on a study visa, said, “Many students who fly to these destinations through various agencies are in dire straits.

They are only qualified for unskilled jobs like dishwashing and delivery work for restaurants.” “These students are allowed to work 20 hours per week. That is the legal limit. If a person works within the legal limit, they get paid the minimum wage of, say, $16 per hour. However, the employers, especially those from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some of the East Asian countries, work around the rule,” he said.

According to him, the high cost of living forces the students to work off records. Another student, Aboobacker (name changed) of Kozhikode, said, “After I came to Canada, I landed a job as a dishwasher at a restaurant run by a Sri Lankan. Though the minimum wage as per the government was $12, I was only paid $10, and the work was back-breaking.”

For the extra hours that Aboobacker put in, the owner used to pay him just $5. According to him, all the wages were paid in cash. So why not protest? “Who will dare to? If one does that, they become a pariah, and you don’t want that to happen in a foreign country.

The only solution is to leave the job and seek another or do multiple jobs (which again is not permitted under the law),” said the 23- year-old. The situation is no better in the European countries, said Kochi native Anne Kurian (name changed), who is studying in France. According to her, it is always good working in establishments owned by natives.

“However, there too is a catch. This is easy in the case of countries like the US, UK and Canada. Those coming to France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and other European countries don’t have that luxury as language becomes a barrier. These native-owned establishments hire people who are fluent in their native tongue!” she said. These students find themselves in a catch-22 situation.

“Nearly all of them have come abroad by taking education loans. So, the very thought of going back home is taboo! Then there is the judging,” said another student from Kochi. Both Annie and the student from France said, “Though the minimum wages come to around 12 Euros, they get paid just 6 or 5 Euros.” Life is tough for these students, but the thought of the education loans taken by their families makes them determined to stay back.

DIRE STRAITS

Many are only qualified for unskilled jobs like dishwashing and delivery work

The high cost of living forces the students to work off records

Many are underpaid, but hesitate to complain lest they lose their jobs

The thought of education loans taken forces many to suffer in silence

