Home States Kerala

Kochi pizzeria manager switches QR codes, cheats owner out of Rs 18 lakh

Interestingly, the complaint said the accused deleted or cancelled bill details that were entered into the accounting software in order to escape the fraud.

Published: 20th June 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

QR Code

(Representational Image)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you a shop owner who accepts payments using QR codes? Then a fraud that emerged recently will force you to be on guard. The manager of a pizzeria in the city is believed to have duped the owner of nearly Rs 18 lakh by replacing the shop’s Google Pay QR code with his own personal QR code for a period of nearly eight months last year. 

A senior officer with Palarivattom police station, where a case has been filed, told TNIE that this is the first such case to come to his attention. “This could even be the first such case in the country,” the officer said. After the fraud was detected, the manager, Malappuram native Jithu Das V P, was fired from his job, according to the complaint.

The case, registered before the shop owner's First Class Judicial Magistrate, reached the Palarivattom police after the court directed them to initiate an FIR.

The crime took place between May 5, 2022, and December 21, 2022. “According to the complainant, Jithu Das allegedly duped him of Rs 17.97 lakh by replacing the GPay QR code scanner. As a result, all customer payments were credited to his personal account. This went on for nearly eight months,” the investigating officer said.

Interestingly, the complaint said the accused deleted or cancelled bill details entered into the accounting software to escape the fraud. “Restaurant staff started having doubts when the number of cancelled transactions soared. Even though bills were cancelled, the transactions were successful,” said a staff member. 

Detailed probe will unearth entire scope of fraud: Police

“The software team was able to detect over 500 cancelled transactions over two months. The transaction details revealed that the amounts were credited to the manager’s bank account. It was then that the owner decided to register a complaint against the manager,” said the staff member.

He added that a few customers had also raised doubts when their GPay accounts showed the manager’s name instead of the restaurant’s.

Meanwhile, police officers said only a detailed probe will unearth the entire scope of the fraud. “Since financial fraud is involved, we will need to check the bank transaction details of the accused. We also need to verify the cancelled transactions from the restaurant. If we can link the accused to the fraud, an arrest will be recorded,” said Palarivattom SHO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
QR code Google Pay
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp