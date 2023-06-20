Viral fever: 21 suspected deaths in Kerala in June

Home States Kerala

KOCHI: The state seems to be in the grip of viral fever, with health officials confirming two dengue deaths in Malappuram on Monday, taking the toll from suspected infectious diseases to at least 21 this month. A total 1,48,362 cases were reported in the first 18 days of June alone. This translates to an average of more than 8,200 cases daily. 

Health Minister Veena George said the government has intensified efforts to curb the spread of dengue and put a check on rising cases by implementing a slew of vector-control measures. The focus is on eliminating mosquito breeding sources and infected mosquitoes. “Local bodies are collaborating to prevent the spread of dengue by reducing the number of disease-carrying vectors. “In addition, the department has instructed district authorities to target houses where dengue cases have been reported to eradicate mosquitoes,” she said.

Attributing the spread of infectious diseases to intermittent rainfall, experts have urged the government to set up fever clinics in all hospitals. Dr Abraham Varghese, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala, said mixing up fever patients with other patients poses a threat and that a separate clinic must be set up at all hospitals to examine and treat fever patients. “These diseases tend to spread from hospitals. Many patients come with liver or heart diseases. They shouldn’t be mixed up with those who have fever. It would be beneficial to have a separate clinic for patients with fevers. Many hospitals already have this. It should be set up in all hospitals as there is a threat,” said Dr Abraham. 

Fever can severely affect patients with co-morbidities, even leading to death, he said. “People do not die from fever. Death happens due to the presence of a co-morbidity. Schoolchildren can also contract the virus and spread it to others in the family.” 

Dr A Rajalakshmi, senior consultant in infectious diseases and group lead for JHIC and AMS at KIMSHEALTH Hospital Trivandrum, said the severity of infection varies from person to person. “There are mild, moderate, and severe cases of dengue, influenza, and other diseases. Thus, treatment must be provided according to severity. Early diagnosis is also helpful,” she said.

Dr Abraham said fever was merely a symptom, and testing is required to determine whether it is dengue or another fever. “Although we have better facilities, there are many deaths reported. For a long-term solution to the issue, extensive research into the diseases’ origins, spread, and prevention is crucial. Such research should be initiated by both government and private institutions,” he said.

The government and citizens ought to work together to maintain clean surroundings. Dr Rajalakshmi said measures should be taken before the monsoon. “Drainages should be cleaned. The government should strengthen preventive measures. Also, more facilities should be arranged at hospitals,” said Dr Rajalakshmi. She added that vaccination can help prevent these diseases. (With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram)

