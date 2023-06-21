Amid surge in dengue cases, ten-year-old from Kollam succumbs to fever

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: One more death has been reported from Kollam, as the state sees an alarming increase in fever cases.

A ten-year-old boy from Ozhukupara in Kollam died of fever on Wednesday at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased Abhijith was a student at St George UP School Chathannoor.



Abhijith fell ill on June 16, following which he was hospitalised at the Government Medical College Parippally on the next day. Despite continuous treatment, his body temperature remained alarmingly high, prompting his transfer to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 20. On Wednesday at around 11.30 am he died.



"On Friday Abhijith had gone to school. The next day onwards his health started degrading. His body temperature was high. Later, we rushed him to the government medical college Parippally. However, his health showed no signs of improvement. Upon the doctor's advice, we transferred him to SAT Hospital Thiruvananthapuram. Despite treatment, his temperature remained high. The doctors stated that high temperature had affected his brain, which became the cause of his death," said Abhijith's uncle Mohanan S.



The Kollam district has been grappling with a surge in dengue cases, with 133 confirmed cases reported since June 8. The district administration has been taking different measures to address the situation. "We are working closely with the local self-government bodies to ensure appropriate action," said a senior official with the Kollam District administration.

