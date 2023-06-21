Home States Kerala

Congress leader and former Kerala minister Dr Kuttappan passes away at 76

Dr Kuttappan, a four-time MLA in the Kerala assembly, was a member of the A.K. Antony ministry in 2001 as minister for the welfare of backward classes and SC/ST.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leader and former Kerala minister Dr M. A. Kuttappan passed away early on Wednesday. He was 76.

Dr Kuttappan, a four-time MLA in the Kerala assembly, was a member of the A.K. Antony ministry in 2001 as minister for the welfare of backward classes and SC/ST. After completing his MBBS, he began his career as a doctor at Alappuzha Medical College and Cochin Port Trust Hospital, before switching to full-time politics.

A native of Pathanamthitta, he was elected to the state assembly from Wandoor (1980), Chelakkara (1987), and twice from Njarakkal (1996, 2001) constituencies. Dr Kuttappan figured in a key role when the group infighting in Congress between the 'A' and 'I' groups peaked in the early 1990s.

Oommen Chandy, who helmed the 'A' group, resigned from the K Karunakaran cabinet in June 1994 for denial of a Rajya Sabha seat to Dr Kuttappan.

When Antony paved the way for Oommen Chandy after three and a half years in 2001, Dr Kuttappan did not find a cabinet berth in the remaining part of the tenure.

Dr Kuttappan also served in various positions in the Congress party, including KPCC general secretary and executive committee member. His body was kept for the public to pay their homage at the Ernakulam DCC office. Cremation will be held at Pachalam Crematorium in the evening on Wednesday.

