Kerala High Court order a warning against corruption: UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF on Tuesday welcomed the High Court verdict on the AI camera issue. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the AI camera deal was one of the biggest scams in the state.

“I was the first to come out against the deal on April 20. Then many people sneered at me. We are not against road safety. But the chief minister did not respond after it was revealed that one of the companies involved in the installation of AI cameras belonged to one of his relatives and it was intended to make a profit out of the contract,” he said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the High Court order barring the government from transferring funds to companies itself was evidence that there is corruption involved in the project.

“There is prima face corruption in the project. We will submit before the court the details it has sought. The court order is a warning against corruption. The government is researching how to engage in corruption scientifically,” he said.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said the HC verdict has come as a ‘good welcome’ to the chief minister who has returned from his foreign tour.

“The court intervention has increased the relevance of the Opposition’s demand for a judicial probe. Now the CM has to seek other ways for corruption. The government had forcefully imposed the dubious project on the public. It was the constant protest of the Congress and UDF which exposed the corruption in the project,” he said.

