Fake certificate issue in Kerala: Police register case, to check genuineness

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kayamkulam police have registered a case against former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who allegedly forged a degree certificate to secure PG admission, based on the complaint of the principal of MSM College on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a two-member police team left for Raipur in Chhattisgarh to examine the genuineness of the certificate.

Kayamkulam DySP Ajay Nath said they have registered a case based on the complaint of the college principal. “The two-member team led by Kayamkulam SI has gone to Raipur to examine the validity of the certificate purportedly issued by Kalinga University. Further action will be taken after the examination of the certificate,” DySP said.

Meanwhile, college manager P A Hilal Babu said that a CPM leader had recommended to the management to give admission to Nikhil. However, he did not reveal the name of the leader. “The college authorities have suspended the student who presented a fake certificate.

An active politician had recommended to the management to give admission to the student. The management did not collect any money for the admission. We realised that the certificate was fake only now. I cannot say that teachers made a mistake in the admission at this time,” he told reporters.

CPM Kayamkulam area secretary P Aravindakshan said Nikhil deceived the party. “It was a brutal betrayal of the party. If it is found that any party leader had helped him purposefully, the party will initiate action against that person also,” he said. Meanwhile, the KSU took out a march to the office of the district police chief demanding Nikhil’s arrest.

KU lodges complaint after police find fake degree certificate in KSU leader’s name

Kerala University has lodged a complaint with the police after it found that a BCom degree certificate, shown as awarded to KSU leader Ansil Jaleel with the varsity’s name and seal, was fake. However, it was not clear if the certificate dated November 15, 2016, was used for higher studies or job purposes. The varsity has urged the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

“The university had received an RTI query asking whether the said BCom degree certificate was issued by it. Upon examination it was found that such a certificate was not issued by the varsity,” said a KU official.

