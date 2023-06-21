Home States Kerala

Health Department bid to reduce fever-related deaths in Kerala

Doxy-corners to supply doxycycline, monitoring cell on cards. Masks advised for health workers, vulnerable sections
 

Published: 21st June 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fever

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Spurred by the rise in the number of fever cases and suspected deaths, the Health Department has decided to set up a monitoring cell for coordination and begin the distribution of doxycycline tablets. The department is also mulling making masks mandatory for health officials and vulnerable sections of the population to prevent cross-infection inside hospitals.

On Tuesday alone, 12,876 patients sought treatment at fever clinics set up in hospitals across the state. As many as 133 new cases of dengue and 7 new cases of leptospirosis were also reported on the day. 
Health Minister Veena George announced the establishment of the monitoring cell for coordination and ensuring the availability of medicines, test kits and safety devices.

Discussions were also held on strategies like the use of masks by health workers to prevent cross-infection inside hospitals. Masks were also recommended for the elderly, pregnant women and those with comorbidities for preventing influenza. “The planned fund will be utilised to provide mosquito nets for ‘inpatients’. Hospitals should also ensure the use of isolation wards,” Veena said.

Officials were directed to set up ‘Doxy-corners’ in all hospitals to supply doxycycline tablets as a precaution against rat fever (leptospirosis). Veena pointed out the importance of consuming tablets, as doxycycline offers effective defence against leptospirosis, especially to individuals dealing with sand, clay, and contaminated water.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of new dengue cases (64), followed by Palakkad (28).
The meeting also decided to observe dry days on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now to prevent mosquito breeding. Schools will observe dry days on Fridays, offices on Saturdays, and households on Sundays. “Regular cleaning of houses and premises as it would help reduce the density of disease-carrying vectors and aid in the prevention of dengue and leptospirosis,” Veena said.

Waging a war

Mosquito nets to be provided for inpatients

Dry days to be observed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in schools, offices and houses, respectively.

Wearing of masks advised for health workers, elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities. 

Hospitals should also ensure use of isolation wards,

12,876 patients sought treatment at fever clinics set up in hospitals across the state on Tuesday alone

133 new cases of dengue and 7 new cases of leptospirosis were reported on the day

