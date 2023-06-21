Home States Kerala

Order not a setback to govt, says Kerala Transport Minister

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the High Court order to suspend payment for the AI-camera project was not a setback to the government.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the High Court's order to suspend payment for the AI camera project was not a setback to the government. He emphasised that the order was not intended to halt the functioning of the cameras. Raju assured that the motor vehicles department would scrutinise the payment to Keltron, the project management consultant, before any disbursement, as there is still time for evaluation.

“How do we scrutinise a contract which is yet to be formulated? The government has not given any money to Keltron so far. We will give the first tranche in three months’ time after signing the contract. The contract is only for disbursing the money while the lack of a contract is no impediment to the operation of cameras,” said Raju. He pointed out that the court rejected the plea to stop the operation of cameras. 

The AI camera project, valued at Rs 232 crore, faced controversy over allegations of lack of transparency and cost overruns. The opposition UDF and activists had come out against the project right from the beginning. As part of the Safe Kerala project, the motor vehicles department has installed 726 cameras, with 692 cameras currently operational.

These cameras primarily target offences such as bikers not wearing helmets, overloading, car passengers not using seat belts, drivers using mobile phones, jumping red signals, speeding, and dangerous and illegal parking. Thus far, the AI-camera surveillance network has detected over 11 lakh traffic offences, as reported by the MVD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI camera project Kerala High Court Antony Raju
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp