Now, Kuttanad in Kerala all set to profit from water hyacinth

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Enchanting labyrinths of shimmering waterways comprising lakes, rivers and canals are synonymous with Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions sprawled across Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The idyllic attractions now stand marred by the proliferation of water hyacinths over the past few decades, especially after the construction of the Thanneermukkom barrage.

The local self-government department has been spending a substantial amount of money for efforts to remove aquatic plants from water bodies every year. Yet, the spread of weeds has been creating difficulties for Kuttanad residents as it affects different activities in the region, including agriculture, fishing, inland navigation and tourism. However, a solution appears to have emerged to address the menace. Now, water hyacinths are all set to shun the tag of ‘most noxious plant’ after a Tamil Nadu-based start-up company has found that home decorative and furnishing products can be made from this aquatic plant.

Rope Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based startup that manufactures and exports home textiles, home décor and home storage products, will be investing in Kerala to collect water hyacinth from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad. Tying up with Haritha Kerala Mission, the company had earlier started collecting water hyacinth stems from Neelamperoor panchayat in Alappuzha on a pilot basis for Rs 10 per kilogram. With the initiative becoming a success, the company plans to widen its activities to the Upper Kuttanad region.

“We manufacture eco-friendly home décor and utility products. Dried stems of water hyacinth are one of the raw materials in our production unit. We have plans to extend our activities in Neelamperoor to other areas in Kuttanad,” said Sreejith Nedumpilly, co-founder and managing director of Rope.

Recently, Nava Kerala Mission state coordinator T N Seema, Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme convenor K Anil Kumar and Thiruvarp grama panchayat authorities held discussions with Rope company management.

“The company authorities agreed to visit Thiruvarppu soon to finalise the deal. The company will purchase stems for a fixed price. We are planning to prepare the materials by employing MGNREGS workers,” Anilkumar said. The initiative will be materialised under the joint efforts of the Haritha Kerala Mission, the local self-government department and the Kudumbasree unit.

Sreejith said the company will open centralised collection centres in different areas to overcome the logistics issues in the remote areas. He added a range of products that can be made of dried stems which have high demand in the global market. “Vietnam and Cambodia have been manufacturing water hyacinth products for over four decades. With several countries turning towards sustainable products, we have good opportunities in the global market,” he said.

According to Sreejith, a range of products for home furnishing, decorations, and functional utilities can be made using dried stems of water hyacinths. “We can make as many as eight category products such as various kinds of baskets, tabletop trays, bowls, multiutility baskets, mats, table runners, floor carpets, indoor planters, hanging planters, window shades and various kinds of bags from these stems. The demand for these products is also increasing in the domestic market,” he said.

Raw material for decor

Chennai-based Rope Enterprises Pvt Ltd found that home decor and furnishing products can be made from water hyacinth. It will be investing to collect the aquatic plants from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad. The initiative will materialise under the joint efforts of Haritha Kerala Mission, the local self-government department and the Kudumbasree unit

KOTTAYAM: Enchanting labyrinths of shimmering waterways comprising lakes, rivers and canals are synonymous with Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions sprawled across Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The idyllic attractions now stand marred by the proliferation of water hyacinths over the past few decades, especially after the construction of the Thanneermukkom barrage. The local self-government department has been spending a substantial amount of money for efforts to remove aquatic plants from water bodies every year. Yet, the spread of weeds has been creating difficulties for Kuttanad residents as it affects different activities in the region, including agriculture, fishing, inland navigation and tourism. However, a solution appears to have emerged to address the menace. Now, water hyacinths are all set to shun the tag of ‘most noxious plant’ after a Tamil Nadu-based start-up company has found that home decorative and furnishing products can be made from this aquatic plant. Rope Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based startup that manufactures and exports home textiles, home décor and home storage products, will be investing in Kerala to collect water hyacinth from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad. Tying up with Haritha Kerala Mission, the company had earlier started collecting water hyacinth stems from Neelamperoor panchayat in Alappuzha on a pilot basis for Rs 10 per kilogram. With the initiative becoming a success, the company plans to widen its activities to the Upper Kuttanad region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We manufacture eco-friendly home décor and utility products. Dried stems of water hyacinth are one of the raw materials in our production unit. We have plans to extend our activities in Neelamperoor to other areas in Kuttanad,” said Sreejith Nedumpilly, co-founder and managing director of Rope. Recently, Nava Kerala Mission state coordinator T N Seema, Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme convenor K Anil Kumar and Thiruvarp grama panchayat authorities held discussions with Rope company management. “The company authorities agreed to visit Thiruvarppu soon to finalise the deal. The company will purchase stems for a fixed price. We are planning to prepare the materials by employing MGNREGS workers,” Anilkumar said. The initiative will be materialised under the joint efforts of the Haritha Kerala Mission, the local self-government department and the Kudumbasree unit. Sreejith said the company will open centralised collection centres in different areas to overcome the logistics issues in the remote areas. He added a range of products that can be made of dried stems which have high demand in the global market. “Vietnam and Cambodia have been manufacturing water hyacinth products for over four decades. With several countries turning towards sustainable products, we have good opportunities in the global market,” he said. According to Sreejith, a range of products for home furnishing, decorations, and functional utilities can be made using dried stems of water hyacinths. “We can make as many as eight category products such as various kinds of baskets, tabletop trays, bowls, multiutility baskets, mats, table runners, floor carpets, indoor planters, hanging planters, window shades and various kinds of bags from these stems. The demand for these products is also increasing in the domestic market,” he said. Raw material for decor Chennai-based Rope Enterprises Pvt Ltd found that home decor and furnishing products can be made from water hyacinth. It will be investing to collect the aquatic plants from Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad. The initiative will materialise under the joint efforts of Haritha Kerala Mission, the local self-government department and the Kudumbasree unit