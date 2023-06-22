Home States Kerala

Rs 20,500 slapped on KSEB jeep caught on AI camera in Kerala

The officials said jeeps are used to transport poles and other equipment for restoring power supply as the department does not have an adequate number of heavy vehicles to carry such equipment. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:58 AM

A penalty of Rs 20,000 was slapped for dangerously carrying a pole and other equipment atop the vehicle and  Rs 500 slapped on the driver for not wearing a seat belt

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  A KSEB jeep carrying poles and other equipment for cutting the branches of trees that come into contact with power lines was imposed a fine of Rs 2o,500 by the Motor Vehicles Department after the vehicle was caught on AI cameras installed to check traffic violations. 

The incident occurred at  Kalpetta in Wayanad. According to MVD officials, a penalty of Rs 20,000 was slapped for dangerously carrying a pole and other equipment atop the vehicle. In addition to this, Rs 500 was slapped on the driver for not wearing a seat belt while driving.

The KSEB officials in Kalpetta informed that the fine will be paid as it is the responsibility of the department but the issue will be brought before the higher officials as the vehicle was engaged in an emergency service to restore power supply. The officials said jeeps are used to transport poles and other equipment for restoring power supply as the department does not have an adequate number of heavy vehicles to carry such equipment. 

It is learned that the issue has been put forth before KSEB officials and the MVD to find a solution, as the violation was spotted when the KSEB officials were on duty. MVD officials here stated that vehicle owners have started to follow road safety rules after the introduction of AI cameras. The number of road safety rules violations has come down to a large extent. The AI camera project was rolled out in the state on April 20. 

