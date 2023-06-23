Forgery case: Vidya sent to police custody, maintains innocence

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former SFI leader K Vidya, who was booked for producing a fake experience certificate for securing the guest lecturer’s post at RGM Government Arts and Science College in Attappadi, has been sent to police custody till Friday.

The Mannarkad Munsiff Court on Thursday first remanded the Trikaripur native to custody till July 6. She was then sent to police custody. The court will consider her bail plea on Saturday. Vidya alleged political conspiracy behind the case and told reporters that she will fight it legally.

As per the remand report, Vidya was taken into custody around 7.40 pm on Wednesday by the Agali police from the house of her friend, a former SFI leader, at Kuttoth in Meppadiyur near Kozhikode. From there, she was brought to the DySP’s office in Agali by 12.30 am on Thursday. Her medical examination was conducted at the DySP’s office.

Police will now have to recover the original experience certificate produced by Vidya as well as the seal used to create the fake certificate. Meanwhile, the Nileshwar police is also looking to arrest her and will move to the Mannarkad court on Friday.

During questioning by Agali police, Vidya maintained that she had not fabricated experience certificates from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam or any other college. She claimed the allegations against her were being levelled by Congress-affiliated teacher's organisations.

The incident came to light earlier this month. Vidya appeared for the interview for the guest lecturer post at RGM College on June 2. The college principal became suspicious upon seeing the logo and seal in the experience certificate submitted by Vidya and contacted Maharaja’s College authorities.

The latter replied that they had not appointed any guest lecturer in the past 10 years. Based on the complaint of Maharaja’s College principal, the Ernakulam Central police registered a case on June 3. On June 6, the case was handed over to the Agali police. Vidya is doing PhD from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.

Nikhil Thomas expelled from CPM

Alappuzha: CPM on Thursday expelled former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who is absconding after being charged in a fake degree certificate case. Nikhil, who was a member of the party’s Kayamkulam Market branch and worked as an office assistant secretary at the Kayamkulam area committee office, was expelled by the district committee.

HC restrains police from arresting KSU leader

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained police till June 23 from arresting Ansil Jaleel, a KSU leader, who is accused of allegedly forging a degree certificate. The Cantonment police registered an FIR against him on charges of forgery and cheating based on a complaint filed by the Registrar of Kerala University before the state police chief.

