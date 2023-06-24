Home States Kerala

Sahitya Akademi announces winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar

The list was declared on Thursday at a meeting of the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi chaired by its president Sri Madhav Kaushik, the National Academy of Letters said in a statement.

Sahitya Akademi

For representational purposes (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Sahitya Akademi has announced a list of 22 recipients of its Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 20 winners of its Yuva Puraskar for this year.

Among the selected awardees of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar is renowned children's author Sudha Murty, who will be awarded for her collection of stories titled 'Grandparents' Bag of Stories', the statement said.

In the Hindi language category of the same award, Suryanath Singh has been selected for his collection of short stories, 'Kotuk App'.

Anirudh Kanisetti will be given the Yuva Puraskar for 'Lords Of The Deccan: Southern India From Chalukyas To Cholas', while Atul Kumar Rai will receive the same award in the Hindi language category for his novel 'Chandpur ki Chanda'.

The Sahitya Akademi said it will announce the Yuva Puraskar recipients for Manipuri, Maithili and Sanskrit, and the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Manipuri later.

It did not announce any Yuva Puraskar winner for Odia and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Kashmiri.

The other winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar are Rothindranath Goswami (Assamese), Shyamalkanti Das (Bengali), Pratima Nandi Narzaree (Bodo), Balwan Singh Jamoria (Dogri), Rakshabahen Prahladrao Dave (Gujarati), Vijayashree Haladi (Kannada), Tukaram Rama Shet (Konkani), Akshay Anand 'Sunny' (Maithili), Priya AS (Malayalam), Eknath Avhad (Marathi).

Madhusudan Bisht (Nepali), Jugal Kishore Sarangi (Odia), Gurmeet Karyalvi (Punjabi), Kiran Badal (Rajasthani), Radhavallabh Tripathi (Sanskrit), Mansing Majhi (Santali), Dholan Rahi (Sindhi), Udhayasankar (Tamil), DK Chaduvula Babu (Telugu), and Mateen Achalpuri are the remaining ten winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

The 18 other recipients of the Yuva Puraskar are Jintu Gitartha (Assamese), Hamiruddin Middya (Bengali), Mainaosri Daimary (Bodo), Sagar Shah (Gujarati), Manjunayak Challur (Kannada), Nighat Nasreen (Kashmiri), Tanvi Kamat Bambolkar (Konkani), Ganesh Puthu (Malayalam), Vishakha Vishwanath (Marathi), Naina Adhikari (Nepali), Sandeep (Punjabi), Devilal Mahiya (Rajasthani), Bapi Tudu (Santali), Monika J Panjwani (Sindhi), Ram Thangam (Tamil), Johny Takkedasila (Telugu), Dheeraj Bismil (Dogri) and Tauseef Bareilvi who will receive it for Urdu.

The winners of both awards will receive an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 each at a ceremony to be held later.

