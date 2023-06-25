Sudhakaran offers to resign, but Central leadership extends support

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress state president K Sudhakaran was arrested in a cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal, the party is now caught in a Catch-22 situation. The leadership is weighing its options as there’s fear among the leaders whether the High Court will quash the anticipatory bail granted to Sudhakaran when the case comes up for hearing on Friday.

However, in a relief to the senior leader, the party national leadership has extended full support to him and has made it clear that he need not step down as the state Congress chief.The party witnessed high drama a day after the arrest. On Saturday morning, Sudhakaran said he would not mind stepping down from office ‘if required’.

Party circles were caught unawares, with this sudden declaration before the media in Kochi. Within minutes, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came out publicly with firm support for Sudhakaran, at a media briefing held at the Ernakulam DCC office. Satheesan said the party and the UDF were with Sudhakaran and they will offer their ‘hearts’ to fight the case legally and politically. Satheesan further clarified that Sudhakaran need not step down.

It is reliably learnt that Sudhakaran had a harrowing time when the crime branch officials grilled him for close to eight hours which led him to announce that he’s open to quitting. In the past, when factional leaders had demanded his resignation citing his ill-health, Sudhakaran had rubbished the same.

On Saturday even those leaders who had earlier sought Sudhakaran’s resignation came forward supporting him, following a directive from the central leadership that there should be no dissident voices, lest the LDF government cash-in on the situation politically.

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that if Sudhakaran steps down, it will be advantage CPM. “There are chances of the High Court quashing his anticipatory bail. It has been pointed out that the investigating officers got incriminating evidence against him. There’s still bickering within the party that ideally he should have stepped down. However the leaders have rallied behind Sudhakaran. Because otherwise the CPM will try to cash in on the issue,” said a senior Congress MP.

Most leaders are not ready to ruffle the feathers of Sudhakaran supporters. A few days ago, when senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran indicated that Sudhakaran should have quit, he was cyber bullied by the KS Brigade.

In a major morale booster for Sudhakaran, veteran leader A K Antony openly endorsed him on Saturday.

“It’s only a case initiated by the police. Once it comes up before court, versions from both sides will come up during cross examination. The fabricated case will be discarded. M V Govindan and Pinarayi will have a hard time then,” said Antony.

