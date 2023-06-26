AMMA sells general body meet livestreaming rights to YouTube channel

Anna Jose By

KOCHI: The live streaming rights to the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), held in Kochi, on Sunday, were sold to a YouTube channel that covers films and the industry. Though the amount for which the rights were sold was not disclosed, a figure of Rs10 lakh is being bandied about in industry circles.

When contacted, Edavela Babu, general secretary of AMMA, said a tender was called for the live streaming rights and three YouTube channels put in their bids. “We sold the rights to the person who quoted the highest rate,” he said. He, however, refused to reveal the amount.

Babu said the move to sell the streaming rights was an experiment. “Last time, the live stream was on our own YouTube channel. Even a committee was constituted for the purpose. However, there were difficulties in managing the channel. This prompted us to sell the rights on an experimental basis,” said Babu.

Babu said the move helped ease the management and coordination of the event.

“We understood that it is easier to entrust someone with live streaming,” he said. When asked about the response, he said that there were many viewers, and he received calls from fans and others after the event.

