Man locks himself up in Vande Bharat Exp train’s toilet

KOCHI/PALAKKAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers on Sunday broke open the door of the toilet inside the executive coach of the Vande Bharat Express after a man locked himself inside. The incident took place inside the E1 coach.

According to a railway spokesperson, the person had shut the door using a rope and refused to open it. “As per the information imparted by the TTE, the man had jumped into the train, and when told that only people with a reservation can travel in it, he dashed into the toilet and locked himself in. He has been taken into custody by the RPF and is being questioned,” said the spokesperson.

Though the man had initially said that he was from Mumbai and Karnataka, subsequently he said he belongs to Uppala in Kasaragod and his name is Sharan. The police say that he was an alcoholic and his act was borne out of withdrawal symptoms. There was a similar case against him in Manjeswaram police station also.

The man had boarded the train in Kasaragod and has been booked by the RPF for ticketless travel and also for causing a nuisance. Officials are also investigating whether he was sitting inside the train’s toilet willfully and also whether he was under the influence of any substance. There were also injury marks on him.

