Woman raped by friend in godown of  Agriculture Department in Kerala

Published: 26th June 2023 07:14 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old woman was raped by her friend in the godown of the Agriculture Department at Vetturoad near Kazhakootam on Saturday. The woman from Mananakku was allegedly raped by her friend Kiran, 25, of Avanavancherry. Kiran was arrested by Kazhakootam police on Sunday.

The police said Kiran and the woman were under the influence of alcohol at the time. The woman had attended a party at a bar in the city with friends. As she became intoxicated, one of them called Kiran to drop the woman at her residence. Since they were heading in the same direction, Kiran agreed to drop her on his two-wheeler. However, upon reaching Vetturoad, he took her to the godown where he had previously worked. 

Knowing the whereabouts of the keys, he informed the woman that he would arrange a place for her to rest before continuing her journey home. Once inside, Kiran raped the woman. After enduring hours of abuse, the woman managed to escape, partially unclothed and sought help from residents. They provided her with clothing and alerted the police. Kiran was apprehended at the scene.

