Home States Kerala

Kerala gets a new police chief in Shaik Darvesh Saheb

Born in the Kadapa district in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh, Shaik has a doctorate in agronomy and a master's in business administration.

Published: 27th June 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sheik Darvesh Sahib.

Sheik Darvesh Sahib.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shaik Darvesh Saheb will replace Anil Kant as the next state police chief.

The 58-year-old officer, who is a member of the 1990 IPS batch, from Andhra Pradesh was preferred over Prisons Director General K Padmakumar, who is of the 1989 batch.

Born in the Kadapa district in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh, Shaik has a doctorate in agronomy and a master's in business administration.

Having started his service as an Additional Superintendent of Police at Nedumangad, Shaik worked as district police chief in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur and Palakkad districts. He worked as Superintendent of the state railway police and the State Special Branch. He also served in the armed battalion, functioned as aide-de-camp to the governor and was part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosova. 

He also served as assistant director and deputy director at the National Police Academy. After being promoted, he worked as ADGP in the police headquarters, Crime Branch, Vigilance, Law and Order and the North Zone.

Currently, Sheikh is posted in the Fire and Rescue Services as Director General.

Incumbent police chief Anil Kant will retire on June 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheik Darvesh Sahib
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp