Kerala gets a new police chief in Shaik Darvesh Saheb

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shaik Darvesh Saheb will replace Anil Kant as the next state police chief.

The 58-year-old officer, who is a member of the 1990 IPS batch, from Andhra Pradesh was preferred over Prisons Director General K Padmakumar, who is of the 1989 batch.

Born in the Kadapa district in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh, Shaik has a doctorate in agronomy and a master's in business administration.

Having started his service as an Additional Superintendent of Police at Nedumangad, Shaik worked as district police chief in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur and Palakkad districts. He worked as Superintendent of the state railway police and the State Special Branch. He also served in the armed battalion, functioned as aide-de-camp to the governor and was part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosova.

He also served as assistant director and deputy director at the National Police Academy. After being promoted, he worked as ADGP in the police headquarters, Crime Branch, Vigilance, Law and Order and the North Zone.

Currently, Sheikh is posted in the Fire and Rescue Services as Director General.

Incumbent police chief Anil Kant will retire on June 30.

