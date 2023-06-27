Home States Kerala

KIAL takes a nosedive with Go First’s exit

In May, the airport scrapped 206 services -- 150 international and 56 domestic. From 994 in April, total services declined to 788 in May. 

Published: 27th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur airport in Kerala

Kannur airport in Kerala

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR:  Kannur airport seems to be experiencing severe turbulence. It handled a mere 92,040 passengers in May, down 25,270 from 1,17,310 passengers that it serviced in the previous month, according to available data.     

The drop has been attributed to the exit of crisis-hit Go First from the scene. The airline temporarily suspended operations and filed for insolvency on May 2. It is currently under bankruptcy protection.     
Go First used to operate 42 international and 14 domestic services every week from Kannur. Now, only two airlines use the airport, Air India Express and IndiGo. According to estimates, KIAL — a public-private consortium that owns and operates the airport — suffers a loss of around `13 lakh daily as a result of Go First’s departure. 

In May, the airport scrapped 206 services -- 150 international and 56 domestic. From 994 in April, total services declined to 788 in May. 

Speaking at a meeting organised by the district committee of the Global Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) to discuss steps to bail out the airport, K Sudhakaran MP said that though he had approached the central ministry, nobody has done anything to resolve the crisis. “Union minister V Muraleedharan is from Thalassery. But he has failed to act, too,” said Sudhakaran. 

It was amid much fanfare that the airport was inaugurated four years ago. It was expected to alter the development prospects of the district and the entire north Malabar. But within a short span of time, authorities realised that unless foreign airlines operate from Kannur, the chances of turning around the airport were dim. 

“The North Malabar Chamber of Commerce met Muraleedharan six times. We also raised the issue with other ministers and made representations. But, nobody has given us a clear answer. The people of Kannur should now take up the issue,” said chamber president T K Ramesh Kumar.  It is unfortunate that an airport with such excellent facilities is being neglected by the central government, say industry observers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIAL Go First
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp