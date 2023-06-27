KSRTC to open front offices in bus stations in Trivandrum city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to establish front offices in all bus depots to assist passengers with various services provided by the corporation. Specially designated staff will be available to address enquiries related to KSRTC services, assist with online reservations, handle courier and logistics services, provide information on budget tourism, and offer details regarding advertisements, among other things.

According to an officer, the first front office was launched at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Bus Station and has received great popularity among passengers.

As a result, the management has decided to open similar offices throughout the state. Additionally, front offices will be established in locations where KSRTC operates services, including Bengaluru, Mysore, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Nagercoil.

“We also provide ticket upgrades for passengers. If a passenger wishes to travel in an upper-class bus instead of the one they have booked, they can contact the front office to cancel their current ticket and pay the additional amount to travel in the upper-class bus,” the officer said.

The front offices are equipped with wheelchairs to assist passengers with reduced mobility in navigating the bus station and boarding the buses. Additionally, they provide first aid to passengers in need.

In early June, KSRTC relaunched its courier service. The front office can be utilised to send and receive couriers to and from any district in the state. KSRTC is also placing a significant emphasis on bus rentals and budget tourism as part of its efforts to enhance revenue.

