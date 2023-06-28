Home States Kerala

Abdul Nasar Madani still in hospital, People's Democratic Party demands better treatment

PDP leaders demanded the government provide better treatment to Madani.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani who arrived in the state on Monday after six years greets his party workers who reached the Kochi airport to welcome him | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, who was hospitalised in Kochi en route to his residence at Anvarssery in Kollam on Monday shortly after landing in Kerala, is continuing in the hospital. Madani, who returned to Kerala after four-and-a-half years, was admitted to Medical Trust Hospital around 9 pm after he complained of uneasiness. 

The hospital authorities said he was brought to the casualty wing with a history of vomiting and severe tiredness on his way from Bengaluru to Kollam. His blood pressure was found to be very high and he had an elevated creatinine level, said the authorities, adding that he was placed under the care of consultant nephrologist Dr Mohammed Iqubal. 

“It is found he (Madani) has poor renal function. Since he has a history of bladder disease, stroke, and heart failure, consultations with urologist, neurologist, and cardiologist were held. He is under their observation and has been advised hospital stay for a few more days,” said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital. 

PDP leaders demanded the government provide better treatment to Madani. “As per doctors, Madani could not travel due to ill health. The government should urgently intervene and appoint an expert medical team to examine his condition,” PDP vice-chairman Mohammed Bilal demanded.

