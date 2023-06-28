Home States Kerala

Medicos from Kerala College seek permission to wear hijab, long-sleeve scrubs inside operation theatre 

Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while obeying hospital and operation room regulations, they said. 

Published: 28th June 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of female Muslim MBBS students from the Government Medical College here have expressed concern over not being allowed to wear hijab inside operation theatres and sought permission to don long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods at the earliest.

A woman medico, belonging to the 2020 batch, wrote a letter to principal Dr Linnette J Morris on June 26, citing the matter.

The request letter was also signed by six other female medical students from different batches of the college. In the letter, the students complained that they were not allowed to cover their heads inside the operation theatre.

"According to our religious belief, wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances," they said.

Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while complying with hospital and operation room regulations, they said.

The students further pointed out that alternatives can be used based on options available for hospital personnel in other parts of the world.

"Long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available, which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab," they said.

They wanted the principal to look into the matter and grant them permission to wear the same in operation theatres at the earliest.

Confirming the reception of the letter, Morris said she explained to the students the need to follow the prescribed precautionary practices inside the operation theatres and the necessity to adhere to the present globally accepted dress code there.

She said the operation theatre is a highly sterile zone, and the health and safety of patients are of utmost priority there.

The principal said it is not practically possible to wear long-sleeve jackets, as they demand, inside the theatres as several rounds of scrub-up (washing up to the elbow in running water) are involved while doing a surgical procedure or assisting in it.

It is a globally accepted procedure and practice inside the operation theatre, she explained.

"We cannot simply cross over the existing procedures and practices inside operation theatres.

I explained to them all the problems involved in it," the principal told PTI.

To address the concerns of the students, Morris said she assured them she would form a committee of surgeons to look into the matter.

"There is an infection control team comprising the staff nurse, microbiologist, and all.

I told the students that we would discuss the pros and cons of the matter and let them know about the final outcome," she said.

An anaesthetist by profession, the college principal said the safety of patients cannot be compromised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Doctors wearing hijab Hijab in operation theatre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp