NIT-Calicut secures 8th position in National Innovation Ranking

NIT-C has so far received 25 patents and five trademarks and copyright certifications for students and faculty innovations, said NIT-C director Dr Prasad Krishna. 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The National Institute of Technology-Calicut has secured the eighth position in the Innovation Ranking among all technical and engineering institutions across India. NIT-Calicut is the only NIT among 31 NITs in the country to be named among the top 10 institutions in the ranking.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) selected NIT-C considering its student and faculty innovations, entrepreneurship and start-up initiatives, patents and collaborative activities.

The institute has also filed 14 patent applications for student innovation projects that were completed during 2022-23, he added.  The NIT-C has also signed 32 MoUs to promote collaborative activities with industries and higher learning institutions. 

“The teamwork of students, faculty members, staff, alumni and incubates associated with the Institute Innovation Council, Patent Cell, Design Innovation Centre and Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of NIT-C fetched the recognition for the institute,” said Dr Prasad. 

