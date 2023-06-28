Six-lane greenfield highway parallel to MC Road in Kerala inches closer to reality

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to get a third national highway connecting the state capital with the central districts. The development of the proposed six-lane greenfield highway — parallel to MC Road — has inched closer to reality, with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change giving its nod for the project’s alignment.

The proposed highway — part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme — will be on the eastern side of the existing MC Road and will ensure better connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Angamaly via Kottarakkara and parts of Kottayam district.

Following the Centre’s nod for the project’s alignment, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed a dedicated project director, who will be based in Kottayam. The next step by the NHAI is to call public hearings on a district basis in the coming months to ensure environmental clearance for the project.

As per the alignment, the 257-km-long highway will pass through six districts. In Thiruvananthapuram, the highway will start at Pulimath near Kilimanoor in Chirayinkeezhu taluk and end at Angamaly in Ernakulam district.

The other taluks through which the road passes are Kottarakkara, Punalur, and Pathanapuram in Kollam district; Konni and Ranni in Pathanamthitta district; Kanjirappally and Meenachil in Kottayam district; and Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

In Ernakulam, land will also be acquired in Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam taluks. The greenfield highway will also connect to the proposed Outer Ring Road in Thiruvananthapuram at Pulimath.

Will proceed only after taking people into confidence, says NHAI official

According to the NHAI, it will take six more months to start the construction as public hearings and land acquisition processes must be completed. “Despite many hurdles in fixing the alignment, we received approval from the ministry. We have appointed a dedicated project director for the project. The public hearings will be conducted soon to ensure that the land acquisition proceedings are smooth. The hearings will be held in each district where the highway passes. We will proceed only after taking the people into confidence. An environmental clearance, too, is needed. If all things go well, we can expect the construction to begin early next year,” a top NHAI official told TNIE.

Earlier, the alignment was such that the starting point of the highway was in Aruvikkara in Nedumangad taluk. Later, the alignment was changed. The highway will be 45 metres wide, with the provision of a toll collection centre.

An aerial survey was carried out by Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants to ensure that the proposed highway is not built through populated areas. Now, they will start the normal survey proceedings soon after issuing a 3A notification. A zero forest survey was also done to avoid forest areas.

Seventy per cent of the total cost will be borne by the Centre, and 25 per cent, by the state government.

Recently, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested to drop the project, citing that the new highway would affect commercial establishments set up on either side of the existing MC road. However, the Centre decided to proceed with the project, ignoring the MP’s letter.

