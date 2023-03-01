Delay in shifting gold offerings kicks up row in Kerala

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA : A controversy has erupted over the delay in shifting of valuable items, especially gold, offered by the Sabarimala devotees during the last annual pilgrimage season, from Sabarimala to the strong room at Aranmula.

It was during the auditing and scrutiny of the stock register conducted by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner on February 27 that the TDB officials brought 180 sovereigns of gold from Sabarimala to the strong room at Aranmula.

The 180 sovereigns of gold received as offerings during the second phase of the pilgrimage season that concluded on January 20, was kept in a strong room in Sabarimala till February 26.

According to sources, the total quantity of gold received at Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season this time is around 431 sovereigns.

Following reports on the delay in shifting the gold from Sabarimala to Aranmula, Sabarimala executive officer H Krishna Kumar has been asked to submit a report in this regard, said TDB president K Ananthagopan.

Ananthagopan said he has not received any complaints regarding the issue. “We don’t know why such a report appeared in the media,” he said.

