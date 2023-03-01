Home States Kerala

Delay in shifting gold offerings kicks up row in Kerala

The 180 sovereigns of gold received as offerings during the second phase of the pilgrimage season that concluded on January 20, was kept in a strong room in Sabarimala till February 26.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA : A controversy has erupted over the delay in shifting of valuable items, especially gold, offered by the Sabarimala devotees during the last annual pilgrimage season, from Sabarimala to the strong room at Aranmula.

It was during the auditing and scrutiny of the stock register conducted by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner on February 27 that the TDB officials brought 180 sovereigns of gold from Sabarimala to the strong room at Aranmula.

The 180 sovereigns of gold received as offerings during the second phase of the pilgrimage season that concluded on January 20, was kept in a strong room in Sabarimala till February 26.

According to sources, the total quantity of gold received at Sabarimala during the  Mandalam-Makaravilakku season this time is around 431 sovereigns. 

Following reports on the delay in shifting the gold from Sabarimala to Aranmula, Sabarimala executive officer H Krishna Kumar has been asked to submit a report in this regard, said TDB president K Ananthagopan.

Ananthagopan said he has not received any complaints regarding the issue. “We don’t know why such a report appeared in the media,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala devotees shifting gold offerings
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp