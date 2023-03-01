Home States Kerala

Drinking water crisis and attack on tribals take centre stage in Kerala House

The House also saw a question being raised on the drinking water scarcity in Kochi.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Radhakrishnan, the minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, said in the assembly that the family of Viswanathan, the tribal who committed suicide on Kozhikode MCH premises, has been provided with Rs 2 lakh compensation from his department’s funding.

He assured the Sabha that punishment would be meted out to his perpetrators.

To a question posed in the assembly, Radhakrishnan said the state government would ensure protection to all the witnesses in the Madhu mob lynching case, and those officials who failed in discharging their duties will be dealt with.

Radhakrishnan informed that a scheme, ‘Jwala’, has been constituted to provide legal aid and awareness for the SC/ST. A legal counsellor has been appointed in each district and another legal cell under the aegis of the SC/ST welfare department.

“There are isolated instances of tribals being attacked, which show the instance of Viswanathan’s death. The LDF Government is committed to ensuring that stringent action is meted out to them. Kozhikode City Police Commissioner is probing Viswanathan’s death. Compared to other States, Kerala is not witnessing rampant attacks against the SC/ST people,” said Radhakrishnan.

The House also saw a question being raised on the drinking water scarcity in Kochi. K J Maxi, a CPM MLA from Kochi, asked Minister of Water Resources Roshy Augustine whether his department officials had taken adequate precautions to address the issue, which has drastically affected the city dwellers in Kochi.

Roshy Augustine replied that it’s the Kerala Water Authority that is currently providing drinking water supply in a timely manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Radhakrishnan Drinking water crisis attack on tribals
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp