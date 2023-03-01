French women soak in the splendour of temple festivals in Palakkad

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Arlette Carlotti, who hails from Marseille in France, never let go of an opportunity to witness temple festivals, which are usually held following harvests in Kerala. The various folk art forms, panchavadyam, and the lineup of caparisoned elephants often always leave Arlette quite mesmerised. She, along with her friend and Rejina, reached Palakkad three days ago to see another fine festival, her fourteenth.

“I’m interested not in beaches or backwaters, but the different traditions and customs followed around the world,” the 81-year-old former high school teacher said.“Except for two years during the pandemic, I was in Palakkad to witness the various festivals here. I witnessed the Padur vela and other festivals,” she added.

Bhagvaladas of Kandath tharavadu in Thenkurissy, their host, butts in. “I take care to see that before large crowds arrive, I take them away as it is difficult to move through them. Naturally, we came out of the Padur vela before the tusker Thechikottu Ramachandran ran amok,” he said.

“We also visited the Pullickal Shankarodath Kovilakam in Thekkumpuram, Kavilpad, where the rituals differed from those of other temples. One of the family members, Amritha, explained the mythology behind each ritual and showed me around,” Arlette said.

“We visited the Kallepully Kumatty on Sunday and Monday evenings, and the duo, Arlette Carlotti and Rejina, enjoyed the festivities. As there was a hiatus due to covid, the rush at festival venues was double the usual sight this year. Therefore, we will not be going to the ‘Pudussery vedi’ on Monday as it will be difficult to navigate through the crowds,” Bhagvaladas said.

But Arlette quickly intervenes and says she must attend the spectacular Manapully temple vela on March 2, which is held with great fanfare. Many caparisoned elephants line up at the fort maidan facing each other, where the dazzling ‘kudamattom’ is held to the accompaniment of the rhythmic drummers. “The climate is pleasant here. I like the food here, but sometimes it is spicy,” says Arlette, who will be leaving for Madhya Pradesh on March 3 to visit the villages there and stay for a fortnight before returning to France.

