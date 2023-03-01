Two students die as KSRTC rams motorcycle

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two college students died on Tuesday after the motorcycle in which they were travelling was knocked down by a KSRTC bus while trying to overtake the duo at Kuriyode in Nettethara at 8am. The deceased are Abhijith, 19, a native of Punalur, and Shikha, 20, a native of Thalayamkulam.

Shikha was a second-year B Tech student at the Vidya Academy of Science and Technology Technical Campus in Kilimanoor and Abhijith was pursuing BCA at Musaliar College of Arts and Science in Pathanamthitta.

The motorcycle was hit by a KSRTC bus that was travelling from Chadayamangalam to Thiruvananthapuram. In the impact of the collision, both of them fell on the ground and the bus ran over Shikha.

