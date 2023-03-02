9 movies released on one day leaves Malayalam industry gasping

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unprecedented move, nine films were released in the Malayalam cinema industry last Friday. With many of these failing to draw the expected audience, industry officials are advocating a limit for releases. Observing that the current pattern only leads to losses for all, they said that controlling the number of releases will help create blockbusters and hits.

Badusha N M, a film producer and project designer, said that a restriction should be placed on the number of releases. “Release of five, six, or nine movies every day is a recent trend. Yet, there is no visible growth in the audience. These simultaneous releases will financially impact the film industry. Hence, only a reasonable amount of releases should be allowed each week,” Badusha said. Following a Hollywood tradition, Malayalam films are released every Friday.

Badusha also added that people’s interests are unpredictable. “Malikapuram, a religious and emotional film, was a hit. Currently, Romancham, a humorous film, has drawn a large audience. We are unable to anticipate viewer interest. Many also decide to watch one or two movies in theatres every week. They know the movie will be available on OTT,” Badusha said.

He added that it is disappointing that many quality films are underappreciated because of the increased number of releases. “We also have a lot of fresh directors. It shows that the film industry is now more accessible to people. But only a few people watch these movies.”

Siyad Koker, the president of the Film Distributors Association, concurs. “Producers are rushing to release their movies. There should be self-regulation. No one is profiting from the current system,” Siyad said. Urging for self-regulation in releases, he added that many new directors and actors “do not enjoy the same success and acceptance as before due to the sheer number of releases.”

M M Hamsa, secretary of the Film Distributors Association, too aired similar views. He said there was no increase in the number of people coming to theatres. “Despite the recent release of numerous movies, only a few people come to the theatre to watch them. These producers will lose money if the movies don’t perform well,” Hamsa said.

LAST FRIDAY’S RELEASES

The nine movies released are Nikhil Murali’s Pranayavilasam, Boomerang by Manu Sudhakaran, Bhavana’s comeback movie Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarunnu by Adhil M Ashraf, Oh My Darling by Alfred D Samuel, Divorce by Mini I G, Sree Vallabhan’s Dharani, Santhosham by Ajith V Thomas, Netto Christophers’s Ekan, and Anil Kumbazha’s Pallimani

