Kerala govt says no to High Court demand to raise retirement age of its employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has rejected a recommendation of the Chief Justice to raise the retirement age of Kerala High Court employees from 56 to 58. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) V Venu conveyed the government decision to the High Court registrar general in a letter on February 28. The government said it was not possible to increase the retirement age of court staff to 58 when the retirement age of government employees remains at 56.

The letter also pointed out that the government made the retirement age of High Court staff on a par with that of the government staff through an amendment (Kerala High Court Services (Determination of Retirement Age) Amendment Act) on January 1, 2023.

The amendment raised the retirement age of High Court staff who were appointed before April 2013 from 55 to 56 years. The registrar general had written to the additional chief secretary asking the government to consider raising the retirement age as the court would need the service of experienced staff when judicial reforms take place.

The letter was sent on October 25 under the subject “Establishment of model digital court and enhancing the retirement age of the members of the Kerala High Court service.” The letter also contained the report of the judges’ committee constituted to consider the increase in retirement age of HC staff.

Letter followed meet between CM and CJ

The letter was sent following a high-level meeting between the chief justice and the chief minister on September 24. The meeting discussed various matters touching the administration of justice pertaining to the HC and the district judiciary.

As an additional agenda, the proposals regarding model digital court and enhancement of the age of superannuation of members of the Kerala High Court service were mooted and on appreciating the need and necessity to take the proposals forward, the chief minister expressed the view that he would examine the proposals in the right perspective.

