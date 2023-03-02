Local body byelection: Despite losing four seats, CPM has the most to show

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF won 14 of the 28 local body seats where byelection was held on Tuesday, even as four seats slipped from its kitty. While the UDF improved its position from six seats to eight and the NDA from one seat to two after the by-poll, four wards were bagged by independents.

Prior to the bypoll, the LDF had 18 seats while the UDF was holding six seats. Independents had held three seats and NDA one seat before the byelection, according to the State Election Commission.

In the LDF kitty, 11 seats were won by the CPM while two were bagged by the CPI and one by Kerala Congress (M). In the UDF camp, Congress won four seats, while the IUML won three seats and RSP one.

All candidates who were in the fray have been directed to submit details of their electoral expenses before the officials concerned within 30 days. Online facility for submitting electoral expenses has been provided on the website www.sec.kerala.gov.in. Of the four independents, three are UDF-backed candidates. The UDF independents won from Kadaplamattom (Kottayam), Thirunavaya (Malappuram) and Sulthan Bathery (Wayanad). LDF-backed independent won from Edathua (Alappuzha).

