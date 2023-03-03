Home States Kerala

No compromise with extremism: Kerala Muslim Jamaath

The meeting demanded the Union government withdraw the hike in the price of  LPG cylinders. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

'Kerala Muslim Jamaath general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleelul Buhari inaugurating the state delegate conference of Jamaath at Marine Drive in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The political and social situation in India has grown more complex and all should unite to rebuild the country, said Kerala Muslim Jamaath general secretary Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bukhari. Jamaath is neither close nor far from politics and maintains good relations with all politicians, he said while inaugurating the state delegate conference of Kerala Muslim Jamaath at Marine Drive in Kochi on Thursday. He said the nation belongs to the people and nobody has the right to question the patriotism of a citizen. 

“The politics of grabbing power by dividing people and spreading hatred is dangerous. The minority in the country, especially the Muslims are facing a crisis. The situation that questions the existence and future of Muslims should be seriously debated,” said Bukhari.

He said the Muslim Jamaath will not compromise with extremism. The Jamaath has adopted an independent stand above politics. All citizens should be provided housing, power, water, and education. The Jamaath will extend the Kerala model of Islamic functioning across the country, he added.

The meeting demanded the Union government withdraw the hike in the price of  LPG cylinders. 
Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar presided over the meeting. Kerala Muslim Jamaath president Kanthapuram A P Aboobaker Musliyar delivered the message and leaders from across the state spoke on the occasion.

The meeting elected Kanthapuram A P Aboobaker Musliyar as president, Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bukhari as general secretary and Abdul Karim Haji Chaliyam as finance secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Muslim Jamaath Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bukhari
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp