No compromise with extremism: Kerala Muslim Jamaath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The political and social situation in India has grown more complex and all should unite to rebuild the country, said Kerala Muslim Jamaath general secretary Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bukhari. Jamaath is neither close nor far from politics and maintains good relations with all politicians, he said while inaugurating the state delegate conference of Kerala Muslim Jamaath at Marine Drive in Kochi on Thursday. He said the nation belongs to the people and nobody has the right to question the patriotism of a citizen.

“The politics of grabbing power by dividing people and spreading hatred is dangerous. The minority in the country, especially the Muslims are facing a crisis. The situation that questions the existence and future of Muslims should be seriously debated,” said Bukhari.

He said the Muslim Jamaath will not compromise with extremism. The Jamaath has adopted an independent stand above politics. All citizens should be provided housing, power, water, and education. The Jamaath will extend the Kerala model of Islamic functioning across the country, he added.

The meeting demanded the Union government withdraw the hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar presided over the meeting. Kerala Muslim Jamaath president Kanthapuram A P Aboobaker Musliyar delivered the message and leaders from across the state spoke on the occasion.

The meeting elected Kanthapuram A P Aboobaker Musliyar as president, Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bukhari as general secretary and Abdul Karim Haji Chaliyam as finance secretary.

