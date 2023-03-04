Kerala: 10-yr-old’s sci-fi novel transcends ‘time’

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: When Christopher Paolini started writing Eragon, a fantasy novel that was later adapted into a movie, at the age of 15, little did he know that it would take him nearly three years to complete. Eragon went on to be the first in a series of four books that collectively became known as the Inheritance Cycle. Fantasy and science-fiction may be most people’s initiation into reading but writing in the genre is not everyone’s cup of tea. And, attempting such a venture at a very young age could be proof of real talent.

Enter, 10-year-old Reyes Dilshad, a native of Tirur, who has now transcended traditional notions with his first sci-fi novel, The Time Traveller. The story revolves around Stewgart Johnson, who accidentally time travels to the past and future after stealing a watch. The fact that the book has been illustrated by 11-year-old Adhidev P adds further sheen to the achievement.

He has even done the cover. A voracious reader, Reyes wrote the first chapter of the novel as a third grader. After reading the draft, his parents and teachers at My School, Tirur, encouraged Reyes to complete it. He then went on to develop the story and made it into a full-fledged novel consisting of 16 chapters. “I am very fond of reading. I recently completed the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling.

Currently, I am reading The Lord of the Rings by J R R Tolkien, who is also my favourite writer,” says Reyes, who is now working on a second book that he wants to develop into a series. “He used to write short stories from an earlier age. He also used to illustrate his own stories,” said Sajisha, Reyes’ mother. The book was recently published by Kozhikode-based Macbeth Publications & Media. Nearly 200 copies have been sold so far. It is also available online.

MALAPPURAM: When Christopher Paolini started writing Eragon, a fantasy novel that was later adapted into a movie, at the age of 15, little did he know that it would take him nearly three years to complete. Eragon went on to be the first in a series of four books that collectively became known as the Inheritance Cycle. Fantasy and science-fiction may be most people’s initiation into reading but writing in the genre is not everyone’s cup of tea. And, attempting such a venture at a very young age could be proof of real talent. Enter, 10-year-old Reyes Dilshad, a native of Tirur, who has now transcended traditional notions with his first sci-fi novel, The Time Traveller. The story revolves around Stewgart Johnson, who accidentally time travels to the past and future after stealing a watch. The fact that the book has been illustrated by 11-year-old Adhidev P adds further sheen to the achievement. He has even done the cover. A voracious reader, Reyes wrote the first chapter of the novel as a third grader. After reading the draft, his parents and teachers at My School, Tirur, encouraged Reyes to complete it. He then went on to develop the story and made it into a full-fledged novel consisting of 16 chapters. “I am very fond of reading. I recently completed the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Currently, I am reading The Lord of the Rings by J R R Tolkien, who is also my favourite writer,” says Reyes, who is now working on a second book that he wants to develop into a series. “He used to write short stories from an earlier age. He also used to illustrate his own stories,” said Sajisha, Reyes’ mother. The book was recently published by Kozhikode-based Macbeth Publications & Media. Nearly 200 copies have been sold so far. It is also available online.