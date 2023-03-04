Home States Kerala

KSRTC suspends six staff for rash driving, theft

A S Bijukumar, a vehicle supervisor at Ernakulam depot, was suspended for attending duty after consuming alcohol on February 19.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC suspended six employees for bringing disrepute to the organisation. R Binu, a driver of Chadayamangalam depot, faced action for rash driving that killed two college students on February 28. Biju Augustine, a conductor of Moolamattom unit, was suspended for coming to a training camp drunk. 

I R Shanu, a blacksmith at Parassala depot, faced action for theft. A duty guard found a brass rivet weighing 200 grams in his bag. An internal probe found him guilty. 

A S Bijukumar, a vehicle supervisor at Ernakulam depot, was suspended for attending duty after consuming alcohol on February 19. He failed to clear a breath analyser test.

T I Sathish Kumar, a general inspector at Neyyattinkara depot, faced suspension for misappropriation of fund collected for the treatment of a colleague. 

KSRTC also suspended PJ Pradeep, a conductor at Kozhikode depot, for stealing luggage fare on December 10 last year.

