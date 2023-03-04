Home States Kerala

Luxury car showroom gutted in fire in Kerala's Thrissur

The incident happened allegedly due to a short circuit.

Published: 04th March 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Several motorcycles were set on fire and crude bombs hurled during a clash between students. (Image for representation)

For representational purposes

By PTI

THRISSUR: A massive fire broke out in a car showroom near here on Saturday morning, destroying the two-storey glass facade building and two luxury cars, officials said.

The blaze engulfed the car showroom situated at Kuttanellur in Thrissur Corporation limits around 6.30 am, fire department officials said.

The incident happened allegedly due to a short circuit.

At least eight fire tenders -- seven from Thrissur and one from the neighbouring Palakkad district -- were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control around 9 am, they said.

Two luxury cars were completely and another one partially destroyed in the fire.

Besides, accessories worth lakhs of rupees were also completely gutted.

The losses are estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore, a fire department official told PTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Fire Accident
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp