Avoid extended exposure, stay indoors: Health experts

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People may experience health problems as a result of extended exposure to smoke, warn healthcare experts concerned about the situation emerging from the toxic fumes emanating from the fires at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

Dr Praveen Valsalan, senior consultant pulmonologist at Aster Medcity says particulate matter 10 (PM 10), generated by fuel or fire, is denser. “People with lung or heart diseases and allergies should be more cautious. Long exposure to smoke can worsen the health condition of such people, leading to sickness and hospitalisation,” said Dr Praveen. He added that children and infants must be especially protected from the smoke.

Dr Paramez, senior consultant pulmonologist with Lisie Hospital, said fires are now an annual affair. “We see such incidents at the beginning of the summer season every year across the state irrespective of urban or rural areas. The resultant fumes (especially those containing nonorganic/non-biodegradable particles) in the environment can cause skin, eye and throat irritation, respiratory infections and breathing issues like wheezing and bronchospasm, even in healthy people,” said Dr Paramez.

Precaution is essential in this scenario. “This is happening in a society that is still recovering from the recent viral infections (during the extended winters). People must be cautious,” said Dr Parmez. Staying indoors in such a situation can help prevent diseases, he stressed. “Avoid going out unnecessarily. People with asthma, allergic rhinitis and other chronic respiratory ailments must stay indoors. Wearing a mask while going out will help prevent these particles from entering the nose,” said Dr Paramez.

Meanwhile, officials at hospitals say they have been receiving many enquiries about health and safety measures to be adopted in the situation. However, there has been no increase in the number of reported cases of breathing trouble or infection, they added.

Precautionary measures

People with asthma, allergic rhinitis and other chronic respiratory ailments must stay indoors

Wearing a mask while going out will help prevent these particles from entering the nose

