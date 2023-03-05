One more cheating case registered against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more case was registered against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who was recently booked in the cash-for-verdict scam. The Cheranalloor police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Basil John, a Kothamangalam native, against the lawyer on charges of cheating.

The complainant had been working abroad. His wife had lodged a petition against Basil before Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and Family Court, Kochi. Saiby Jose was the lawyer who appeared for the complainant’s wife. Saiby frequently contacted Basil and demanded Rs 10 lakh for withdrawing the cases against him.

As per the complaint, Saiby threatened Basil that his passport will be blocked and he will not be allowed to return abroad if he refuses to pay the money. The complainant handed over Rs 5 lakh to the lawyer at his residence at Cheranalloor on December 15, 2013.

Following this, the case against Basil at the Aluva Court was withdrawn, however, it was not withdrawn at the Family Court. When Basil questioned the lawyer about the same, Saiby demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh. On January 24, TNIE reported the details of the HC vigilance wing report that stated that Saiby collected money from clients on the pretext of bribing judges.

