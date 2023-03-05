Home States Kerala

One more cheating case registered against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor

Following this, the case against Basil at the Aluva Court was withdrawn, however, it was not withdrawn at the Family Court.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate general BS Prasad said the petitioner had tried to mislead the court by stating that the money was meant for the Chief Secretary to finance his contempt of court cases.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more case was registered against lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who was recently booked in the cash-for-verdict scam. The Cheranalloor police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Basil John, a Kothamangalam native, against the lawyer on charges of cheating.

The complainant had been working abroad. His wife had lodged a petition against Basil before Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and Family Court, Kochi. Saiby Jose was the lawyer who appeared for the complainant’s wife. Saiby frequently contacted Basil and demanded Rs 10 lakh for withdrawing the cases against him.

As per the complaint, Saiby threatened Basil that his passport will be blocked and he will not be allowed to return abroad if he refuses to pay the money. The complainant handed over Rs 5 lakh to the lawyer at his residence at Cheranalloor on December 15, 2013. 

Following this, the case against Basil at the Aluva Court was withdrawn, however, it was not withdrawn at the Family Court. When Basil questioned the lawyer about the same, Saiby demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh. On January 24, TNIE reported the details of the HC vigilance wing report that stated that Saiby collected money from clients on the pretext of bribing judges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saiby Jose Kidangoor cash-for-verdict scam
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp