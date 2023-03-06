Home States Kerala

ADB-backed seamless water project to get a move on in Kerala

The 10-year project, which will be run as part of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, will see old, faulty pipelines in the two cities being replaced.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two years after the state government gave administrative sanction to the ADB-assisted uninterrupted drinking water supply scheme for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, it will take up the opening of tender applications to zero in on contracting agencies on March 23. 

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine told TNIE that the government has approved an outlay of Rs 2,511 crore submitted by the implementation agency, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), for the proposed Kerala Urban Water Services Improvement Project (KUWSIP) project.

While the ADB loan will constitute 70% of the total amount, the remaining 30% will be borne by the state government. The 10-year project, which will be run as part of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, will see old, faulty pipelines in the two cities being replaced.

Replacing the faulty lines will take up the first seven years, with the remaining three years set apart for contractors to carry out repairs and maintenance work. The minister said water distribution and revenue generation will be handled by the KWA.

“It is true that there have been delays in implementing the KUWSIP project. But, the procedures to avail of the ADB loan were expedited over the last six months. Ahead of the opening of the e-tender applications, the government is holding negotiations with contractors on the upkeep and maintenance of old lines,” he said.   The water resources department will be the executing agency. The ADB-assisted project will also involve the rehabilitation and renovation of production facilities and faulty meters.

Govt set to open on March 23 e-tenders for contracting agencies for the 10-year, Rs 2,511-cr project

