Senior Congress leader Chennithala rubbishes OKIH’s claims

On Sunday, Chennithala said OKIH lied by saying the market value of the land in Alappuzha and Kasaragod was not finalised.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after alleging graft in the transfer of land in connection with the RestStop project, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala rubbished the claims of the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited (OKIH) that the ownership of the land will remain with the government. 

Two companies — RestStop Private Limited and Real Estate Trust — had entered into an agreement with OKHI. The state government should release the details regarding the agreement,” said Chennithala.

On Saturday, Chennithala posed 10 questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the revival of the RestStop project of OKIH Ltd. He had alleged it was a huge scam to hand over government land to private parties. However, OKIH refuted the allegations, saying the land will always be with the state government.

