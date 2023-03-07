Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan vows to protect free media, but with a rider

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that a frightened government is using this as an opportunity for a vengeful witch hunt of the media.

Published: 07th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:18 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asserted his government’s commitment to protecting free and fair media, but said “creating and broadcasting fake videos” cannot be considered journalism. He was replying to the Opposition’s notice for an adjournment motion over the SFI protest at the Asianet News office against a news report it aired. 

Rejecting Opposition charge that the government wanted to armtwist the media through the police raid at the channel’s office in Kozhikode, Pinarayi said “trapping a minor girl to be part of an act without letting her know that she is being misused, and then asking for protection to uphold media freedom doesn’t in any way form part of valiant media work.” 

Media freedom is not a license to spread false information. It entails the freedom of the reader to know the truth and this the government would steadfastly protect, he said. Congress MLA P C Vishnunadh said the government action was meant to be a general warning for all media houses.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that a frightened government is using this as an opportunity for a vengeful witch hunt of the media. Referring to the pattern of the complaint and the consequent actions against the channel, Satheesan alleged a conspiracy. He said CPM was targeting a journalist for his reports on the Akash Thillenkery issue. 

