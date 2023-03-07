Fish aplenty, but other-state boats spoil joy for Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Fishing boat operators in Kerala have had a bountiful season. Landing centres are flooded with catch. Scientists of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) say Kerala’s fisheries sector has not had it this good in a decade. Tuna haul has thrown up the biggest surprise with around 64 tonnes auctioned at Kochi harbour on March 1.

However, boat operators from Kerala are not entirely happy. They allege their counterparts from Tamil Nadu are reaping the benefits of the record catch. Also, overproduction and dumping of fish from other states in the market have led to a sharp drop in prices, they claim.

CMFRI principal scientist E M Abdussamad believes climate change and two years of regulated activity due to Covid curbs could be the reasons for the rise in fish numbers.

“The return of oil sardines has been the most significant phenomenon,” he said. Operators agree that Covid curbs helped replenish fish wealth. “The trawling ban, imposed every monsoon season for 34 years, did not yield results as traditional fishermen were allowed to operate,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA) general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.

‘Promoting other-state boats will kill state’s fisheries sector’

Joseph said Covid curbs resulted in complete halt in fishing for three months. After that, the fishing was regulated. Now, all fish species are available in both coastal and deep waters. Many boat owners were able to repay their debts this season,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA) general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.

However, the Kerala government issued special permits to boats from Tamil Nadu to operate out of Kochi’s harbours and they operate indiscriminately in traditional fishing grounds here, he said. The fee for the annual special permit is Rs 25,000.

“Depletion of marine wealth in the east coast prompted a large number of fishing boats from Tamil Nadu to shift focus to the west coast, and a significant number of them operate from Kochi harbour. Many possess special permit for tuna fishing. Indiscriminate fishing by such operators will deplete our marine wealth,” he rued.

A fisheries department official said 229 boats, including 224 from Tamil Nadu, four from Lakshadweep and one from Karnataka, were granted special permit for mooring, fuelling and selling their catch from Kochi harbours. Permits to operate from other Kerala harbours are not being issued at present. “If other-state boats are violating the terms and conditions of the permit, the government will look into it,” said the official.

Claiming the government was only concerned with revenue, AKFBOA vice-president Sibi Punnose said a large number of fishing boats from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam and Thoothoor harbours had been allowed to operate from Kochi. “By promoting them, the government is killing the fisheries sector in Kerala,” he alleged. Munambam Boat Owners’ Coordination Committee chairman P P Girish said while the Kerala government gives Tamil Nadu boats a free hand to scour its waters, the fisheries department is imposing heavy fines on local boats for flimsy reasons.

“The department slaps Rs 2.5 lakh as fine on Kerala boat operators for juvenile fishing and seizes the catch. The government has no right to penalise mechanised boats operating beyond coastal waters,” he said.

