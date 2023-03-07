Home States Kerala

Trivandrum celebrates Attukal Pongala, largest festival for women

Several dignitaries were present on the temple premises during the lighting of the pandara aduppu. They included Mayor Arya Rajendran, Education Minister V Sivankutty and Shashi Tharoor MP.

Published: 07th March 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pongala

Devotees celebrated the lighting of the pandara aduppu by loud chants and bursting crackers. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attukal Pongala, arguably the largest festival of women in the world, began in the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. This year, the festival is witnessing huge participation of devotees.

During the past two years, devotees participated in the ritual by offering pongala at their homes due to the covid situation. 

On Tuesday, the rituals began at the Attukal Devi temple when the temple tantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad handed over a lighted lamp to the melsanthi P Kesavan Namboodiri at the sanctum sanctorum. The melsanthi then lit the hearth at the thidapalli, the temple kitchen, and handed over the lamp to his co-priest. The latter lit the pandara aduppu, a special hearth set up in front of the temple marking the start of the ritual.

WATCH |

Devotees celebrated the lighting of the pandara aduppu by loud chants and bursting crackers. Following the lighting of the pandara aduppu, thousands of devotees lined up on the temple premises and the numerous city streets lit their hearths to cook pongala, the sweet porridge considered to be the favourite of the goddess of the Attukal Devi temple.

Thousands of devotees lined up on the temple premises and the numerous city streets lit their hearths to cook pongala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Several dignitaries were present on the temple premises during the lighting of the pandara aduppu. They included Mayor Arya Rajendran, Education Minister V Sivankutty and Shashi Tharoor MP.

Various government departments, including the police and district administration, are taking steps for the smooth conduct of the festival. The Health Department has arranged treatment facilities on the temple premises. Devotees have been asked to drink water frequently to avoid dehydration due to the high temperature.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attukal Pongala Attukal Devi temple
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp