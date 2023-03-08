KTU syndicate, board of governors take legal recourse against Kerala Governor Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate and board of governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have legally challenged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s action of suspending their resolutions that were allegedly curtailing the authority of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas.

In January, the syndicate had resolved to set up a four-member standing committee to oversee university administration. This was seen as a bid to curtail the functioning of Ciza who was handpicked by the governor. The syndicate had also resolved that all correspondence between the VC and Chancellor (governor) should be brought to its notice. Last month, the BoG put on hold an order issued by Ciza to redeploy senior officials in various sections.

Ciza took up the matter with the governor, who in his capacity as Chancellor invoked Section 10 (3) of the KTU Act. The provision empowers him to suspend or modify any resolution that is not in conformity with the Act, Statutes, Ordinances or Regulations or is against the interest of the university.

The governors’ action had irked the varsity’s top bodies that contented that the Chancellor did not seek explanation by serving a show-cause order to the university or a respective body before suspending the resolutions. The syndicate and BoG have approached the High Court with the contention that the Chancellor’s action was illegal and was violative of the principles of natural justice.

