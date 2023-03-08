Home States Kerala

KTU syndicate, board of governors take legal recourse against Kerala Governor Khan

Ciza took up the matter with the governor, who in his capacity as Chancellor invoked Section 10 (3) of the KTU Act.

Published: 08th March 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate and board of governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have legally challenged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s action of suspending their resolutions that were allegedly curtailing the authority of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas.

In January, the syndicate had resolved to set up a four-member standing committee to oversee university administration. This was seen as a bid to curtail the functioning of Ciza who was handpicked by the governor. The syndicate had also resolved that all correspondence between the VC and Chancellor (governor) should be brought to its notice. Last month, the BoG put on hold an order issued by Ciza to redeploy senior officials in various sections.

Ciza took up the matter with the governor, who in his capacity as Chancellor invoked Section 10 (3) of the KTU Act. The provision empowers him to suspend or modify any resolution that is not in conformity with the Act, Statutes, Ordinances or Regulations or is against the interest of the university.

The governors’ action had irked the varsity’s top bodies that contented that the Chancellor did not seek explanation by serving a show-cause order to the university or a respective body before suspending the resolutions. The syndicate and BoG have approached the High Court with the contention that the Chancellor’s action was illegal and was violative of the principles of natural justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan KTU
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp