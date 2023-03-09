Godugo launches ride-hailing app, eyes statewide presence in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Godugo ride-hailing app was launched on International Women’s Day with the Palakkad-based company saying passenger safety would be its utmost priority. Unlike the existing players in the sector, it hopes to have a presence across the state.

“We come across various reports on how unsafe online taxis are for women, especially at night. This inspired us to come up with a unique feature -- advanced SOS system,” said Clarissa I, managing director of Godugo. “If a woman passenger or driver feels threatened, they can exercise an option that is built into the app. “This feature will send an alert to the phones of those using the app present within a 1km radius. It will also send a message to the nearest police station,” she added.

Over 2,000 auto rickshaw and taxi drivers have joined the firm so far. “Unlike other players who operate in specific cities, we will be available in each district and have a physical presence in 14 districts of Kerala,” said S I Nathan, chairman of Godugo. “We have 500 registered drivers in Kochi alone, of which six are women,” he added.

Only passengers using the app will have the option to cancel a trip. “This feature will address a common issue that many passengers face when their trips are cancelled by drivers. Also, if a driver strays from the assigned route, alerts will be sent to the passenger’s phone and Godugo’s monitoring system. The fares will be based on government charges, with the company getting just 5% of the commission,” said Nathan. The app was developed by Coimbatore-based Rute Technology in less than two years. It was launched by Cochin Port Trust chairperson Dr M Beena, author K A Beena, former IAF pilot Flt Lt Sreevidya Rajan and actress Bhavana at J W Marriot Hotel on Wednesday.

