Man-animal conflict: Konni Striking Force does the ‘balancing’ act in Kerala

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The staggering increase in the number of incidents involving man-animal conflict has been receiving wide coverage. Driving wild animals that foray into human habitations back to their forest habitats is a really tough task. Though the Konni Striking Force maintains a low profile, it is the hard work and continuous efforts of this specially trained outfit, which ensures the success of these missions. Not only does the outfit force the wild creatures, which stray into residential areas, to return to the forest, but it also provides protection to humans as well as the wild animals.

Set up under the Konni Divisional Forest Office, Konni Striking Force consists of a 15-member team.

In 2022, Konni Striking Force rescued 705 wild creatures, including snakes from human habitations, and sent them back into the deep forest. Last year, the Striking Force released the400 pythons, which had been caught, deep inside the forest. This year, the Striking Force rescued 110 wild creatures and sent them back to the forest in a span of just three months.

The force works round the clock and its office is situated at the Konni DFO’s office. The force’s area of operations is spread across Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts -- from Neendakara to Oachira. Thei team is under the direct control of Konni DFO and it is led by a section forest officer. The team also consists of 12 beat forest officers, one forest rescuer and driver.

“ Our team has been set up to reduce incidents of man-animal conflict. When we get a call, we usually respond within five minutes. We mainly send back wild elephants which foray into human habitations. Besides, we send back leopards, monkeys, snakes like pythons, King Cobra and cobra, peacock, migratory birds, monkeys, eagles etc to the forest.

We have special cages and instruments for rescuing wild animals. Once we catch the wild animals scientifically from residential areas, we soon make arrangements to release them deep inside the forest within the Mannarapara Forest Station limits and other deep forests in Konni. If we detect injuries or any health issues in wild animal, we will soon ensure better treatment for them before releasing them and we will also care for them until their health condition improves. We will release them in the forest only after their health improves,” said Dinsh R, section forest officer, Striking Force, Konni.

Said a team member, “ We are conducting our rescue activities more scientifically as it is our responsibility to ensure our self-protection while undertaking rescue missions. During the 2021-2022 period, four of our members suffered injuries after a wild boar attacked them. The same year, one of our team members was attacked by a python. He fell down and suffered fractures in both legs. After that, we became more careful while undertaking rescue missions.”

