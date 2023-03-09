One week on, Kochi still gasping for breath as fumes from Brahmapuram plant continues

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Toxic air emanating from the Brahmapuram plant has left hundreds complaining of severe health issues.A number of patients visiting OPDs of private hospitals in city, citing respiratory issues, on the high. In the last few months, AQI was above 100 on most days. It even crossed the 200-level at some stages

For the past week, residents of Kochi and its suburbs have been living in a virtual gas chamber — enveloped by smoke from the massive fires that first broke out at the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant last Thursday. The toxic air has left hundreds complaining of severe health issues, and experts are sounding the alert.

“There has been an increase in the number of patients visiting the OPDs of various private hospitals across the city, citing respiratory issues, in the last few days. However, before the fire broke out at the plant, viral infections were being reported in the city, due to which people experienced fever, breathing issues and nausea.

Undoubtedly, the Brahmapuram fire outbreak has triggered respiratory-related health issues among people,” said Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, president Dr Sreenivasa Kamath. “We are keeping a close tab on the conditions,” he added.

According to reports prepared by Dr Bindu G, principal scientist at Nansen Environmental Research Centre (India), and her colleagues, the incineration of plastic waste in an open field is a major source of air pollution.

“When plastic is burned, it releases toxic gases like dioxins, furans, mercury, and polychlorinated biphenyls into the atmosphere. Further, the burning of polyvinyl chloride liberates hazardous halogens and pollutes the air. Other chemicals released while burning plastic include benzo(a)pyrene (BAP) and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have both been shown to cause cancer,” said Dr Bindu.

“Dioxins are the lethal persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and their worst component, 2,3,7,8 tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD), is a toxic compound that causes cancer and neurological damage, disrupts the reproductive, thyroid, and respiratory systems,” she said.

Kochi has witnessed a sharp decline in air quality in the last few months. According to pollution control board records, the air quality index (AQI) was above 100 on most days, with some days seeing it crossing the 200-level. Less than 50 is the index value for good breathable air quality.

“At Irumpanam, which is the air quality monitoring station nearest to Brahmapuram, very limited data is available from reliable sources. Before the fire, on February 22, the concentrations of PM 10 and PM 2.5 were 72 ppm and 53 ppm, which increased abruptly to 192 ppm and 119 ppm, respectively, on March 2, when the fire broke out,” Dr Bindu added.

Her report mentions that the temperature pattern in the days leading to the fire didn’t show any abnormal values. As expected, an increase in temperature in March might have contributed to continuous burning.

(PM2.5)-FINE PARTICULATE MATTER

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people’s health when levels in the air are high. PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated

(PM10)-particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less

PM10 (particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less): these particles are small enough to pass through the throat and nose and enter the lungs. Once inhaled, these particles can affect the heart and lungs and cause serious health effects.

AIR QUALITY TAKES BEATING

As per air quality data from the state pollution board’s Vytilla monitoring station, there was a sharp increase in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels to 160 ppm and 120 ppm, respectively, during the days of the blaze. Other gaseous pollutants also saw a gradual increase in concentration, however, they were mostly within permissible limits. Of these, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels posted the highest rise.

DECLARE HEALTH EMERGENCY IN ERNAKULAM: SATHEESAN

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded that the LDF government should declare a health emergency in Ernakulam. Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan claimed that it was the contractor who burnt the garbage at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant which has become a serious health threat to residents in the city and suburbs.



